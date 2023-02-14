Feb 14, 2023 / NTS GMT

Feb 14, 2023 / NTS GMT



* Neil Johnson

Duke Royalty Limited - Executive Director and CEO



Neil Johnson - Duke Royalty Limited - Executive Director and CEO



Thanks, everyone. Good morning. I will -- we'll crack on. Duke Royalty, as was stated, is corporate royalties. We'll talk about what that means as distinct from other traditional royalties. But suffice to say that for owner operator of industrial businesses, we offer a hybrid capital solution somewhere between private credit and private equity and that kind of the best of both offerings. What this means for investors is we have three pillars of our investment thesis.



One is capital preservation. Our royalty agreements are senior secured loans, and we do a lot of due diligence on the front end. But once we invest, we have cash flow and that means for our investors an attractive dividend yield. We've been around six years and have quarterly dividends throughout. And then embedded within the way we