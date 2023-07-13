Jul 13, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
Presentation
Jul 13, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Neil Johnson
Duke Royalty Limited - Executive Director and CEO
* Hugo Evans
Duke Royalty Limited - CFO
=====================
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to the Duke Royalty Limited full-year results investor presentation. (Operator Instructions)
And I'd now like to hand you over to Neil Johnson, CEO. Good afternoon to you, sir.
Neil Johnson - Duke Royalty Limited - Executive Director and CEO
Good afternoon. And good afternoon, everyone. Glad to be with you and present our fiscal year 2023 financial results with me and the Chief Financial Officer, Hugo Evans.
Hugo Evans - Duke Royalty Limited - CFO
Good afternoon, everyone.
Neil Johnson - Duke Royalty Limited - Executive Director and CEO
Let's skip to some slides. And hopefully, we have some shareholders that have been with us before in
Full Year 2023 Duke Royalty Ltd Investor Presentation Transcript
Jul 13, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...