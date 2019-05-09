Q2 2019 Metro AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2019 / 06:45AM GMT

Sabrina Ley - Metro AG - Director of IR



Hey, everyone, and welcome to our Q2 2018-'19 results call. As usual, please take note of our disclaimer. I will now hand you over to Olaf to present our Q2 results.



Olaf G. Koch - Metro AG - Chairman of the Management Board



Thank you, Sabrina, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the results call for the second quarter '18-'19. As we outlined before, this is the year of intensification, and it's all about making sure that our focus on wholesale continues to progress.



And in that sense, on a nutshell view on what we have achieved in the quarter, it's fair to say that despite some calendar shift due to the Easter situation, we could show a good momentum on like-for-like for the continued business in the wholesale division. We also could see that our progress in the 2 strategic tier groups, being HoReCa and Trader, continue to progress. We also saw progress in transformation in various parts of our business, leading then to an earnings quality which is encouraging and at the bottom line on the EPS growing, and