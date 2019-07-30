Half Year 2019 Banca Generali SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Gian Maria Mossa - Banca Generali S.p.A. - GM, CEO & Executive Director



So good morning and thank you for attending our first half results conference call. The first 6 months were very strong. Total assets reached EUR 62.9 billion, a new record high. The total assets managed directly by our Luxembourg platform, a BG Fund Management, exceeded EUR 15.5 billion, and we set a new record high also on assets under advisory, EUR 4 billion. These results are driven both by good performance of the market as well as strong net inflows. As you already know, net inflows for the first half reached EUR 2.8 billion, of which 75% comes from the existing sales force, and this is the highest contribution ever for the existing structure to total