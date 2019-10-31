Q3 2019 Banca Generali SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Banca Generali 9 months 2019 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Gian Maria Mossa, CEO and General Manager of Banca Generali. Please go ahead, sir.



Gian Maria Mossa - Banca Generali S.p.A. - GM, CEO & Director



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to our third quarter results conference call. And let me start saying that the bank is really, really in good shape. Reported net profit achieved EUR 196 million, of which EUR 103 million on -- EUR 103 million of core net profit. These numbers has been driven mainly by market expansion, great results from all the new revenue streams and asset expansion.



At the end of September, total assets reached almost EUR 66.1 billion. Total assets increased also for the acquisition of Valeur. We have just signed the closing in October, which reached EUR 67.2 billion. And this implies an asset expansion of almost EUR 10 billion. I think