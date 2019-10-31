Q3 2019 Banca Generali SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
Gian Maria Mossa - Banca Generali S.p.A. - GM, CEO & Director
Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to our third quarter results conference call. And let me start saying that the bank is really, really in good shape. Reported net profit achieved EUR 196 million, of which EUR 103 million on -- EUR 103 million of core net profit. These numbers has been driven mainly by market expansion, great results from all the new revenue streams and asset expansion.
At the end of September, total assets reached almost EUR 66.1 billion. Total assets increased also for the acquisition of Valeur. We have just signed the closing in October, which reached EUR 67.2 billion. And this implies an asset expansion of almost EUR 10 billion. I think
