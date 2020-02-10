Q4 2019 Banca Generali SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

So good afternoon, and welcome to our full year results conference call. Let's start saying that 2019 results are for several aspects, the best ever. On commercial side, we reached EUR 69 billion of assets, EUR 5.1 billion of net inflows and EUR 4.7 billion of assets under advisers. On the financial side, net profit at EUR 272 million and the core net profit at EUR 150 million.



So thanks to these results and thanks to a very solid capital position, we're going to propose a dividend at EUR 1.85 per share. Last but not least, all the initiatives we announced during our Investor Day in London are well on track, and they will contribute positively also to the