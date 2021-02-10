Feb 10, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Banca Generali Preliminary 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Gian Maria Mossa, CEO and General Manager of Banca Generali. Please go ahead, sir.
Gian Maria Mossa - Banca Generali S.p.A. - GM, CEO & Director
Good afternoon, and thank you for participating at our full year results conference call. As you know, 2020 was, for several reasons, one of the most difficult years ever with the pandemic and the economic crisis that changed significantly the clients' perception and clients' priority. In this context, the increasing need for advisory and for protection has accelerated the structural shift from the traditional distribution channel to the FA network. And this new normal explained very well the very, very strong inflows of all the industry and of Banca Generali as well.
We closed last year with EUR 5.9 billion of net inflows, basically driven by the quality of
Preliminary 2020 Banca Generali SpA Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 10, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...