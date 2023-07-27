Q2 2023 Banca Generali SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the Banca Generali First Half 2023 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Gian Maria Mossa, CEO and General Manager of Banca Generali. Please go ahead, sir.



Gian Maria Mossa - Banca Generali S.p.A. - GM, CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon and welcome to our first half results conference call. In the first half, we delivered very strong results with some very important achievements. The total assets exceed EUR 88 billion for the first time ever, the productivity of our existing sales force was at the highest level and the best interim result ever in terms of net profit thanks to very strong net interest income and very solid gross fees. The first half was pretty challenged due to the market performance of the last year and the raise in interest rate. But despite that context, we delivered very strong results also in terms of net inflows. The quality was pretty good. The net inflows