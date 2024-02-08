Preliminary Q4 2023 Banca Generali SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is a Chorus call conference operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the Banca Generali preliminary 2023 results call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Gian Maria Mossa, CEO and General Manager. Please go ahead, sir.



Gian Maria Mossa - Banca Generali SpA - CEO, Executive Director, & General Manager



Our full year results conference call. 2023 results were very, very strong with a new record high in terms of client assets, net profit, net recurring profit, and DPS proposal. We are also positive and confident on the results of this year, thanks to normalization of the interest rate context, and more important, for the deployment of very important strategic initiatives to enhance the productivity of our financial advisors.



Before starting with numbers at page 4, we -- I want to spend a few words on the new classification of assets, net inflows, and recurring fees that you will see during the presentation. In particular, we decided to introduce the category of assets