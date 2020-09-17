Sep 17, 2020 / 04:25PM GMT

Diego M. AragÃ£o - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst



Yes. Good afternoon, everybody. This is Diego Aragão, American telecom and technology analyst at Goldman Sachs. I'm glad to have with us today, Rodrigo Abreu and Camille Faria, CEO and CFO of Oi. Rodrigo, Camille, thank you very much for joining us today. It's a pleasure to have you in here joining us for the conference this year.



So look, why don't we start talking about the recently amendment to the company's judicial reorganization plan that was approved by Oi's creditors a couple of days ago.



Rodrigo Modesto de Abreu - Oi S.A. - CEO, COO & Member of Executive Board



Sure. Well, first of all, thank you for having us, Diego. And it's always a pleasure to discuss the company's future with investors and with Goldman in particular.



So well, last week, as we have been anticipating for a while, was a very critical day for us. It was obviously something that we have been working for a while. And it now represents the ability to execute, to put