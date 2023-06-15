Q1 2023 Oi SA - em Recuperacao Judicial Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 15, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining Oi S.A.'s Conference Call for the First Quarter of 2023. The event will be held in English with simultaneous translation into Portuguese. Please be informed that this video conference is being recorded and it will be available later on the company's Investor Relations website. (Operator Instructions)
Now I'll hand over to Mr. Rodrigo Abreu, Oi's CEO. Please, Rodrigo, you can proceed.
Rodrigo Modesto de Abreu - Oi S.A. - CEO, Member of Executive Board & Director
Thank you and good morning. Welcome, everybody, to our Q1 2023 call. Again, today, I have with me our CFO, Cristiane Barretto, who will present details on our financial results and who will also be with me in our Q&A session at the end of the call where we will take questions both in English and in Portuguese through the chat session of the call. This call happens at the relatively short interval after our call for our Q4 2022. Given that, we are now looking to resume our regular call schedule for the coming quarters, as we
Jun 15, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
