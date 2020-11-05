Q3 2020 Bactiguard Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Cecilia EdstrÃ¶m - Bactiguard Holding AB - CEO



And good morning and welcome all. I hope you're all well and that you are also staying safe as the pandemic has, unfortunately, started accelerating again across the world. We go to the next slide, please.



The third quarter was the weakest in several years for Bactiguard, and I am not satisfied. External factors have clearly had an impact on development as COVID-19 has led to reduction in general healthcare and elective surgeries. And this has affected both us and our licensing partners.



The demand for medical devices, including our catheters, has been very low. At the same time, the global backlog in healthcare is accelerating and the need for infection prevention is greater than ever.



Bactiguard's products save lives, and we can do better than we did in the third quarter. We should have shifted gear much faster and therefore, we are focusing on our sales strategy. And during a transition period, the sales organization will report directly to me. We now go to slide 3, please.



Now let's look at the