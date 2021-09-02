Sep 02, 2021 / NTS GMT
Christian Lee - Pareto Securities - Analyst
Bactiguard is a Swedish medical device company developing and supplying infection-preventing solutions, which reduce the risk of healthcare-associated infections and the use of antibiotics. The speaker is the CEO of the company, Cecilia EdstrÃ¶m, welcome. And I will hand over to you.
Cecilia EdstrÃ¶m - Bactiguard Holding AB - CEO
Thank you a lot, Christian. I'm very happy to be here. Some of you may be very familiar with Bactiguard, some may not. So let's take a close look at it. What are we? We want to set new standards of care for infection prevention simply because antimicrobial resistance and healthcare-associated infections are one of the most challenging -- biggest challenges of our time.
So how do we do that? Well, we want to provide safe and effective infection prevention solutions, both through our own product portfolio, but also through license agreements with major partners. Two of them at Becton, Dickinson and Company and Zimmer Biomet are, in fact, two of the global leading companies
Bactiguard Holding AB Pareto Securities' Healthcare Conference 2021 Transcript
Sep 02, 2021 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...