Bactiguard is a Swedish medical device company developing and supplying infection-preventing solutions, which reduce the risk of healthcare-associated infections and the use of antibiotics. The speaker is the CEO of the company, Cecilia EdstrÃ¶m, welcome. And I will hand over to you.



Cecilia EdstrÃ¶m - Bactiguard Holding AB - CEO



Thank you a lot, Christian. I'm very happy to be here. Some of you may be very familiar with Bactiguard, some may not. So let's take a close look at it. What are we? We want to set new standards of care for infection prevention simply because antimicrobial resistance and healthcare-associated infections are one of the most challenging -- biggest challenges of our time.



So how do we do that? Well, we want to provide safe and effective infection prevention solutions, both through our own product portfolio, but also through license agreements with major partners. Two of them at Becton, Dickinson and Company and Zimmer Biomet are, in fact, two of the global leading companies