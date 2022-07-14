Q2 2022 Bactiguard Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 14, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Anders Göransson - Bactiguard Holding AB - CEO



Today, I'm also joined by Carin Jakobson, who joined us a month ago as the new CFO of Bactiguard. We're delighted to have you on board. Welcome.



Carin Jakobson - Bactiguard Holding AB - CFO



Thank you, Anders. I'm very pleased to be here.



Anders Göransson - Bactiguard Holding AB - CEO



In today's call, we'll share our Q2 results with continued revenue growth, as well as continued investments to execute on our strategy. We will also deep dive into our expanding license business, with a focus on the new agreement in the quarter with Dentsply Sirona, a leading company in the