Q3 2019 Koninklijke BAM Groep NV Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

R. P. Van Wingerden - Koninklijke BAM Groep nv - Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO



Good morning, and welcome to the call for the Royal BAM Group Trading Update for the First 9 Months of 2019. I'm Rob van Wingerden, CEO, and with me on the line is Frans den Houter, our CFO; and also here is our Manager Investor Relations, Michel Aupers. I will make some short remarks before we take your questions.



We had a solid third quarter with an adjusted result before tax of EUR 47.7 million. Our rolling trade working capital efficiency and our cash position also developed positively in the quarter. Looking year-to-date, we see the impact of the projects in Germany and -- of BAM International we notified you about in July. And on the positive side, our results are supported by residential construction in the