Koninklijke BAM Groep NV Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 15, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

H. L. J. Noy - Koninklijke BAM Groep nv - Chairman of the Supervisory Board



Ladies and gentlemen, a very warm welcome to our Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, which is a meeting in unusual circumstances because of the coronavirus measures. This has an impact, of course, among other things, on the presence of people who are with us today on our side of the table and also the location, because contrary to previous years, the meeting is not in the Postillion Hotel in Bunnik this year. We are at the company headquarters. And the company has invited shareholders not to attend the meeting in person and to vote by proxy as much as possible. They were also invited to submit any questions to the meeting in advance. Of course, this is all because of the coronavirus and the Dutch government measures in response to it and also we have taken in order to minimize the risk of contagion.



Now bearing in mind that no shareholders are physically present today, I am delighted to note that you have agreed to our requests. And for all people on -- who are here today, we are being taking great care to make sure