Q1 2020 Koninklijke BAM Groep NV Corporate Sales Call Transcript

L. F. den Houter - Koninklijke BAM Groep nv - CFO, Interim CEO & Member of Executive Board



Yes. Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the call for Royal BAM Group trading update for the first quarter of 2020. I hope you are well, and thanks for dialing in. My name is Frans den Houter, CFO and Interim CEO. And with me is our Investor Relations Manager, Michel Aupers.



The slide on your screen shows the NHS Nightingale Hospital in Harrogate. It provides 500 additional beds for COVID-19 patients. Teams from BAM Construction worked 24 hours a day in shift patterns to be able to hand over the facility less than 3 weeks after work started. We are proud of the role that BAM companies and individuals are playing to support health services, other essential services in our wider communities. Another example of this is