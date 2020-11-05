Nov 05, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for holding, and welcome to the event call of the Royal BAM Group.
(Operator Instructions)
I would like to hand over the conference to Mr. Ruud Joosten, CEO. Go ahead, please, sir.
R. J.M. Joosten - Koninklijke BAM Groep nv - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO
Thank you. And good morning and welcome to this analyst call for Royal BAM Group.
I'm Ruud Joosten indeed, CEO since September 1. With me today are Frans den Houter, our CFO; and Michel Aupers, our Investor Relations Manager.
Now this is my first chance to talk to most of you since I started on September 1. And in the meantime, I've been visiting our operating companies to the extent possible with -- in this COVID period, of course, and seeing for myself some of our major projects and speaking to customers and other stakeholders. I am really impressed by the talent and enthusiasm of our people and the way they have adapted to meet the challenges of the corona crisis. This is a company with very good capabilities and a strong
Nine Months 2020 Koninklijke BAM Groep NV Corporate Sales Call Transcript
Nov 05, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...