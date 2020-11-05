Nov 05, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

R. J.M. Joosten - Koninklijke BAM Groep nv - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Thank you. And good morning and welcome to this analyst call for Royal BAM Group.



I'm Ruud Joosten indeed, CEO since September 1. With me today are Frans den Houter, our CFO; and Michel Aupers, our Investor Relations Manager.



Now this is my first chance to talk to most of you since I started on September 1. And in the meantime, I've been visiting our operating companies to the extent possible with -- in this COVID period, of course, and seeing for myself some of our major projects and speaking to customers and other stakeholders. I am really impressed by the talent and enthusiasm of our people and the way they have adapted to meet the challenges of the corona crisis. This is a company with very good capabilities and a strong