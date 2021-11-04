Q3 2021 Koninklijke BAM Groep NV Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for holding and welcome to the Royal BAM Group event call. (Operator Instructions) I would like to hand over the conference to Mr. Ruud Joosten, CEO, Royal BAM Group. Go ahead, please, sir.



R. J.M. Joosten - Koninklijke BAM Groep nv - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this analyst call for Royal BAM Group. I'm Ruud Joosten, CEO. With me are Frans den Houter our CFO; and Michel Aupers, our Investor Relations Manager. I will comment on the key points of the trading update we published this morning, and then we will take your questions.



Looking at our financial performance in the first 9 months, our revenue of EUR 5.36 billion, was above the pre-COVID level we reported in 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for the 9 months was EUR 222.3 million, a strong recovery from last year when we were impacted severely by COVID. This results in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 4.2%. For the third quarter, the adjusted EBITDA was EUR 66 million at a margin of 3.8%. In all our markets, we are seeing strong increase in