Q4 2021 Koninklijke BAM Groep NV Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

R. J.M. Joosten - Koninklijke BAM Groep nv - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Good morning, and welcome to everyone joining this analyst meeting of Royal BAM Group in the room or in the webcast. I'm Ruud Joosten, CEO. With me today are Frans den Houter, our CFO, and Michel Aupers, our Investor Relations Manager.



On this slide, you see the Sir William Bragg building, University of Leeds. This building was a winner at the 2021 British Construction Industry Awards. BAM had a successful knife taking home Project of the Year and being highly commended on a finalist in 6 categories. Constructing the iconic Bragg building on such a difficult city center site presented a series of challenges for the team. However, our use of modular elements, including precast concrete frame enabled us to deliver the project safely and efficiently.



2021 was the first year of our strategic plan, building a sustainable tomorrow, to create a more predictable, profitable and sustainable company. I'm very happy with the progress we made. We took significant steps to derisk the group, and we've improved or