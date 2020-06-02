Jun 02, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Presentation

Jun 02, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Marcel Pawlicek

Burckhardt Compression Holding AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board

* Rolf BrÃ¤ndli

Burckhardt Compression Holding AG - CFO, VP of Finance & Administration, Secretary and Member of Executive Board



=====================

Marcel Pawlicek - Burckhardt Compression Holding AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. We would like to welcome you all to the Burckhardt Compression presentation of the 2019 results. First of all, I hope you and your families are staying healthy in this very special time. This year, we present our results in a different way, I think you all know why, under these really special circumstances. And we apologize that we cannot meet you this year in person.



2019 was a very interesting and challenging year for all of us at Burckhardt Compression, and we also were able to celebrate 175 years of our company. And you can imagine in these 175 years,