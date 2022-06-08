Jun 08, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Jun 08, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Fabrice Billard

Burckhardt Compression Holding AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board

* Rolf BrÃ¤ndli

Burckhardt Compression Holding AG - CFO, VP of Finance & Administration, Secretary and Member of Executive Board



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Arben Hasanaj

* Barbora Blaha

UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst

* Serge Rotzer

CrÃ©dit Suisse AG, Research Division - Research Analyst



=====================

Fabrice Billard - Burckhardt Compression Holding AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board



(foreign language) Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the presentation to our annual results here this morning, either here in Winterthur, thank you for coming, or online. Hopefully, you hear us and see as well.



To start with, let's have shortly look at this picture. It has been taken by one of our