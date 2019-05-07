Q1 2019 Betsson AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Pontus Lindwall - Betsson AB - CEO & President



Hello. Welcome to the presentation of Betsson first quarter 2019. I'm going to start off with some highlights for the quarter. We have a revenue growth of 10% with revenues of SEK 1.3 billion, and we see growth across all the regions where we operate.



We have the EBIT growth of 21%, EBIT of SEK 255 million, and the efficiencies that we have implemented during the last year continued to show effect on our profits.



Our OpEx has decreased organically by 5% compared to the same period last year, and our EBIT margin was 19.2%.



This was the first quarter with new regulation in Sweden, and we now have revenue share from regulated markets increased to 31.7% of our total revenues.



So looking into the financial summary. We have a total revenue growth of 10%, casino growth of 10%, Sportsbook revenue growth of 13%, and this is despite the Sportsbook showing a margin which is a little bit lower than our rolling average margin, which is 7%. So Sportsbook margin was 6.3% during the quarter.



Our EBIT was SEK 255 million,