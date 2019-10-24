Q3 2019 Betsson AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 24, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT
Pontus Lindwall - Betsson AB - CEO & President
Okay. Hello. Good morning, everybody. Welcome to the Betsson presentation of the third quarter 2019. And today, I'm happy to announce that I will share this presentation together with Martin Ãhman, our CFO, who will presenting the financial part of the report.
So for the third quarter in brief, the gaming industry is undergoing significant changes, and more markets are getting regulated or they are on the way to become regulated. This means some challenging -- challenges in some markets and some regulated markets are under pressure, and we are operating under new circumstances.
Nevertheless, we have a strong operating income in this challenging quarter, with revenues of SEK 1.275 billion and then the EBIT of SEK 213 million, which is a pretty good margin at close to 17%.
For Betsson, some challenges in a few markets is mitigated at some part by other markets, and it's a good situation for us to be working in several markets so that we have a big geographical diversity.
During the quarter and for the future, we have
