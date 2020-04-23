Q1 2020 Betsson AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Betsson's Q1 2020 Conference. (Operator Instructions) Today, I am pleased to present President and CEO, Pontus Lindwall; and CFO, Martin Ãhman. Speakers, please begin.
Pontus Lindwall - Betsson AB - CEO & President
This is Pontus Lindwall, CEO of Betsson. Welcome to the presentation of the first quarter. With me in this room, I have Martin Ãhman, but also Anna-Lena and Johan from Betsson. Apart from us, it's quite empty due to the current situation. So for today's presentation, we have an outline. We're going to go through some highlights for the quarter. And then I will hand over to Martin for financial overview, and a trading update will be done. Then I will talk a bit about product and technology update and regulation and sustainability. And finally, there will be a short summary. And after that, we go to questions.
So the highlights for the quarter. It's a strong quarter in all different areas, and we're really happy about the current trading for the company for the full first quarter and into the second quarter as well. Our
