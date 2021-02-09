Q4 2020 Betsson AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Olle QvarnstrÃ¶m -



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to today's presentation from Betsson. My name is Olle QvarnstrÃ¶m, and I will be handling the Q&A session after today's presentation.



With me today, I have CEO, Pontus Lindwall; and CFO, Martin Ãhman. (Operator Instructions)



With that, I want to hand the word over to Pontus. Please?



Pontus Lindwall - Betsson AB - CEO & President



Thank you. Welcome to the presentation of the fourth quarter 2020. Here's the outline for today's presentation. Going to go through some highlights, strategic drivers and achievements, sustainable operations, a financial overview by Martin. Product and technology updates, regulations, summary and after that, the Q&A.



So the highlights for the quarter. We reached all-time high revenues of SEK 1.8 billion, which is 37% year-on-year growth. EBIT was SEK 318 million, which is 59% year-on-year growth. EBIT margin, 18%, quite a healthy business once again. Casino revenues, up 33%, and all-time high Sportsbook revenues, up 47%. Really happy