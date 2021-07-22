Q2 2021 Betsson AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 22, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Unidentified Participant -



Good morning, and welcome to this presentation with Betsson. With us today, we have CEO, Pontus Lindwall; and CFO, Martin Ãhman. My name is Christopher Bergen. I will handle the Q&A session after the presentation. (Operator Instructions)



With that said, I hand over the word to Pontus. Please take us through your quarterly report.



Pontus Lindwall - Betsson AB - CEO & President



Thank you, Christopher. Hello, everybody. Welcome to the presentation of 2021 second quarter by Betsson. What's happened to this one. Here we go. Here's an outline of the presentation today. We're going to start off with some highlights, then an operational update and strategic initiatives. Then Martin will take financials. I will do a trading update, and we'll talk about the regulatory update as well, and then there is a summary and Q&A.



So start off with the highlights. It's been a very successful quarter, and we're really proud to announce revenues of SEK 1.8 billion, which is a 14% growth compared to the same quarter last year. We have