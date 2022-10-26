Q3 2022 Betsson AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Hello. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Betsson's results presentation for the third quarter 2022. My name is Pontus Lindwall, and I'm the CEO of Betsson. I'm joined here today by our CFO, Martin Ohman. Next slide, please.



Here's the outline for the presentation. First, I will go through some of the highlights in the quarter before presenting some progress and activities in the period. Then Martin will talk about our financials in more detail. After that I will be presenting a trading update for October so far, give a regulatory update and then conclude the presentation with a summary. And then we will open up for questions from the audience. Next slide, please.



Here are some key figures for the third quarter 2022. This was the best quarter ever for Betsson, driven by both sports