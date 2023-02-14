Q4 2022 Betsson AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Betsson Q4 Report 2022. (Operator Instructions) Now I will hand the conference over to CEO, Pontus Lindwall; and CFO, Martin Ohman.



Pontus Lindwall - Betsson AB - CEO, President & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Betsson's Results Presentation for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022. My name is Pontus Lindwall, and I'm the CEO of Betsson. I'm joined here today by our CFO, Martin Ohman.



Here's the outline for today's presentation. First, we'll go through some of the financial highlights for the quarter and the full year before presenting some activities in our markets. Martin will then talk about our financials in more detail. After that, I will present the trading update for the first quarter 2023 so far, comment on some regulatory developments and then conclude the presentation with the summary. And at the end, we will open up for questions, as usual, from the audience.



As you can see on the logo in the top right-hand corner of this slide, this year, the group celebrates its 60th anniversary. Gambling