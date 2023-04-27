Apr 27, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to Betsson Q1 Report 2023. (Operator Instructions)
Now I will hand the conference over to CEO, Pontus Lindwall; and CFO, Martin Ohman. Please go ahead.
Pontus Lindwall - Betsson AB(publ)-CEO - President & Executive Director
Thanks a lot. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Betsson's results presentation for the first quarter 2023. My name is Pontus Lindwall, and I'm here with the -- I am the CEO of Betsson. And with me today is also CFO, Martin Ohman.
First, a quick look at the outline for today's presentation. First, we'll give a business update, looking at the key financial highlights for the quarter as well as some activities in our markets. I will also provide a regulatory update for some of the markets that are relevant for Betsson. Martin will then present our financials in more detail. After that, I will show a trading update for the start of the second quarter 2023 and the end presentation with a summary. After the presentation, we will open up for questions from the audience.
Q1 2023 Betsson AB Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 27, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...