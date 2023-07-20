Q2 2023 Betsson AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 20, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Pontus Lindwall - Betsson AB(publ)-CEO - President & Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Betsson's earnings presentation for the second quarter 2023. My name is Pontus Lindwall, and I'm the CEO of Betsson. With me today is also our CFO, Martin Ohman; and Jesper Svensson, Operational CEO of Betsson.



Here's the outline for today's presentation. We will start with an update about the business, highlighting some key financials and interesting activities in our markets for the quarter. Then we will comment on some recent regulatory developments in markets that are relevant for Betsson. Martin will then present our financials in more detail. After that, we will provide a trading update for the start of the third quarter 2023 and then we will round off the presentation with a summary of the