Q1 2020 Befesa SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Lydia, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Befesa First Quarter 2020 Earnings Presentation. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to Rafael Perez, Director of Investor Relations and Strategy. Please go ahead.



Rafael Perez - Befesa S.A. - Director of IR & Strategy



Good morning and welcome to the First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call of Befesa. I am Rafael Perez, Head of Strategy and Investor Relations of Befesa. And today, as usual, we have with us Javier Molina, CEO of Befesa; and Wolf Lehmann, CFO of the company.



Javier will start with an executive summary, including the current market environment, the first quarter highlights as well as an overview of the guidance for the full year. Then Wolf will review the first quarter financials in detail as well as cash flow, net debt and capital structure as well as our progress in our growth initiatives. Javier will close this presentation providing a more detailed outlook for