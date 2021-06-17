Befesa S.A., American Zinc Recycling LLC - M&A Call Transcript

Jun 17, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Rafael Perez - Befesa S.A. - Director of IR & Strategy



Good morning. Welcome, and thank you for attending this conference call of Befesa, where we will explain the transaction announced yesterday evening about the acquisition of American Zinc Recycling in the U.S. I am Rafael Perez, Head of Strategy and Investor Relations of Befesa.



Today, we have with us Javier Molina, CEO of Befesa; Wolf Lehmann, CFO of Befesa; and Asier Zarraonandia, Vice President of the steel dust business of Befesa. Javier will provide an overview of the transaction and the strategic rationale of the acquisition. Wolf will review the value creation and the financials in more detail. Then Javier will close this presentation providing some final remarks. Finally, we will open the