Q3 2023 Befesa SA Earnings Call Transcript

Rafael Perez - Befesa S.A. - CFO and Director of IR & Strategy



Good morning, and welcome to the third quarter 2023 results conference call of Befesa. I am Rafael Perez, CFO of Befesa. And today, we have with us Javier Molina, Executive Chair of Befesa; and Asier Zarraonandia, CEO of the company. Javier will start with an executive summary of the third quarter results. After that, Asier will explain the business highlights of the period covering steel dust and aluminum salt slag recycling. I will then review the financials with a focus on cash flow, net debt and our hedging program. Asier will close this presentation providing an update on the outlook for the rest of the year, for the next year, as well