Q1 2021 Bilia AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Kristina Franzen - Bilia AB(publ)-CFO



Good afternoon. I wish you all welcome to this telephone conference about Bilia's first quarter results for 2021. My name is Kristina Franzen, and I'm the CFO of Bilia. And together with me, I have...



Per Avander - Bilia AB(publ)-CEO&MD



Per Avander, the Managing Director for Bilia AB. And we would like to start with some highlights. And after that, as Kristina said, we can have Q&A. And I will start.



We reported operating profit of SEK 528 million, compared to SEK 279 million last year. It's an improvement of close to 90%. It's the highest result and margin for first quarter and the second highest quarter ever. The margin in the business was 5.6%, compared to the last year, 3.7%.



Norway stands out in the report. The profitability was SEK 206 million, compared to SEK 52 million the last year. It's a new record quarter for Norway.



We divide our business in 3 business areas. We have