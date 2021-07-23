Q2 2021 Bilia AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT

Kristina Franzen - Bilia AB(publ)-CFO



Good afternoon and welcome to Bilia's telephone meeting around the second report for 2021. My name is Kristina Franzen, and I'm the CFO of Bilia. And together with me, I have...



Per Avander - Bilia AB(publ)-CEO&MD



Per Avander, Managing Director for Bilia.



Kristina Franzen - Bilia AB(publ)-CFO



We would actually put all of you on mute while we are talking, and then we will open up for questions after some highlights that will be provided of you. So we will then put you on mute now until we have finalized the highlights.



Per Avander - Bilia AB(publ)-CEO&MD



As Kristina said, we start with some highlights. And after that, we can have the question and answer. And I start.



We report operating profit of SEK 574 million for quarter 2 this year compared to SEK