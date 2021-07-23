Jul 23, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT
Kristina Franzen - Bilia AB(publ)-CFO
Good afternoon and welcome to Bilia's telephone meeting around the second report for 2021. My name is Kristina Franzen, and I'm the CFO of Bilia. And together with me, I have...
Per Avander - Bilia AB(publ)-CEO&MD
Per Avander, Managing Director for Bilia.
Kristina Franzen - Bilia AB(publ)-CFO
We would actually put all of you on mute while we are talking, and then we will open up for questions after some highlights that will be provided of you. So we will then put you on mute now until we have finalized the highlights.
Per Avander - Bilia AB(publ)-CEO&MD
As Kristina said, we start with some highlights. And after that, we can have the question and answer. And I start.
We report operating profit of SEK 574 million for quarter 2 this year compared to SEK
Q2 2021 Bilia AB Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 23, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...