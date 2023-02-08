Q4 2022 Bilia AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Carl Fredrik Ewetz - Bilia AB(publ)-Head of IR and M&A



To that, and again, welcome to Bilia's Q4 results presentation with CEO, Per Avander; CFO, Kristina Franzen, and myself, Carl Fredrik Ewetz responsible for Investor Relations M&A. We go to the next slide. And as you can see, the agenda is rather us straightforward. I will start talking about the current market environment. So I think we go straight to that, slide 3.



Per, I'll leave the word to you.



Per Avander - Bilia AB(publ)-CEO&MD



Thank you very much, Carl Fredrik. Yes, the current situation in the car industry, the demand in the service business is still stable and at a good level. We have a high order backlog for new cars, both Bilia, but all our competitors as well in all our