Q2 2023 Bilia AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 21, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



This call is being recorded. Welcome to the Bilia Q2 Report for 2023. (Operator Instructions) Now I will hand the conference over to IR, Carl Fredrik Ewetz. Please go ahead.



Carl Fredrik Ewetz - Bilia AB(publ)-Head of IR and M&A



Thank you very much for that introduction, and a warm welcome to Bilia's Q2 results presentation with CEO, Per Avander; CFO, Kristina Franzen; and myself. .



The agenda looks pretty much as last quarter with one addition, and that we show in the operational earnings separately for each country. But let's start with how we see the current market or the current market industry, and I'll leave the word to Per Avander.



Per Avander - Bilia AB(publ)-CEO&MD



Thank you very much, Carl Fredrik. Yes, Page #3 and the current market situation. In the car industry, there is a very good demand in the service business with long booking times. New cars have a weaker demand, especially for pure