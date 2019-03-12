Mar 12, 2019 / 02:40PM GMT
Doug Schenkel - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst
All right, good morning. I'm Doug Schenkel, one of the healthcare analysts here at Cowen. Welcome to our presentation and fireside chat with Bruker. Up here at the front of the room with us, we have Gerald Herman, who is Bruker's Chief Financial Officer; and Miroslava Minkova, who heads Bruker's Investor Relations team.
Just to give you a roadmap for the next half hour, Gerald's going to run through some prepared remarks for probably the next 10, 15 minutes.
We'll then transition into our traditional fireside chat format, with the time remaining. We'll probably focus primarily on Bruker's Project Accelerate initiatives, margin expansion opportunities and capital deployment plans. Whatever we don't get to here, we can continue discussing in the breakout next door.
So with that, Gerald, thanks for being here and let me turn it over to you.
Gerald N. Herman - Bruker Corporation - CFO, VP & Corporate Controller
Thanks, very much, Doug.
Bruker Corp at Cowen Health Care Conference Transcript
