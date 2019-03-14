Bruker Corp at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference Transcript

Mar 14, 2019 / 02:45PM GMT

Jack Meehan - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - VP & Senior Research Analyst



Great, and thank you everybody. Good morning. Our final presentation for Life Science Tools and Diagnostics. I am Jack Meehan, the analyst at Barclays, pleased to be joined by Bruker's CEO, Frank Laukien. We're going to start with 3 audience response questions. I will ask the question one. What do you view as Bruker's organic growth profile over the next 3 years? You have to wait to give us the answer.



Frank H. Laukien - Bruker Corporation - Chairman, CEO & President



I'm sorry, I'm doing this now or...



Jack Meehan - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - VP & Senior Research Analyst



You will give us the answer later in the presentation.



Frank H. Laukien - Bruker Corporation - Chairman, CEO & President



I see, I see, okay.



Jack Meehan - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - VP & Senior Research Analyst



Most, right down the middle,