Bruker Corp Investor Day Transcript

Jun 20, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Frank H. Laukien - Bruker Corporation - Chairman, CEO & President



Good morning, everyone. Pleasure to have you here at our Investor Day 2019. It's nice to see so many of you from the sell side. Of course, we've all known each other for quite some time now. And of course, many of you are also -- some of you are new here, and we haven't met yet. Many from the buy side as well.



We acknowledge NASDAQ providing this wonderful new facility to us. It's really an ideal setting for having this Investor Day. And just wanted to acknowledge that one of our Board members, Independent Directors and Chair of our Audit Committee, John Ornell, is here today to support us for moral support. And all difficult questions go to John.



So welcome again to our Investor Day. Just briefly like to draw your attention to -- that we issued a press release at 7:00 a.m. this morning not related to our Investor Day but to the American Society of Microbiology that we're kicking off -- the conference that's kicking off today in San Francisco, where we're launching additional MALDI Biotyper, a next-generation MALDI