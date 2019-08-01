Q2 2019 Bruker Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

Miroslava Atanassova Minkova - Bruker Corporation - Director of IR & Corporate Development



Good afternoon. I would like to welcome everyone to Bruker's Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Miroslava Minkova, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development.



Joining me on today's call are Frank Laukien, our President and CEO; and Gerald Herman, our Chief Financial Officer.



In addition to the earnings release we issued earlier today, during today's conference call, we'll be referencing a slide presentation.



During today's call, we will be highlighting