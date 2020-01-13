Bruker Corp at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jan 13, 2020 / 07:30PM GMT

Ruizhi Qin - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to day 1 of the JPMorgan Health Care Conference. I'm Julia Qin. I work on the life science tools and diagnostics scheme at JPMorgan. It's my great pleasure to introduce you to our next company session by Bruker. As a reminder, the breakout session is in the Sussex room.



And with that, I'll turn it over to Frank. Welcome.



Frank H. Laukien - Bruker Corporation - Chairman, CEO & President



Thank you very much for the introduction. It's a pleasure to be here on day 1 when everybody is smiling and all relaxed. Thank you very much for being here today, ladies and gentlemen. I'm here with members of our management team, Miroslava Minkova, who runs our Corporate Development and Investor Relations; and of course, our CFO, who will also give you a bit of a financial and debt restructuring update. So he and I will -- Gerald and I will share this presentation a little bit. I would also like to acknowledge some of my directors and colleagues -- management colleagues