May 14, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Derik De Bruin - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - MD of Equity Research



Hi. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the 2020 Bank of America Healthcare Conference, our virtual Vegas. I'm Derik De Bruin, the senior life sciences and diagnostic tools analyst. Our next company presenting is Bruker Corp. And here from Bruker is President and CEO, Frank Laukien. Frank, good morning, welcome.



Frank H. Laukien - Bruker Corporation - Chairman, CEO & President



Thank you, Derik. Pleasure to be on the line.



Derik De Bruin - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - MD of Equity Research



Great. I think you want to make some opening remarks, and then I've got a question that's to go through, but I'll turn the floor over to you.



Frank H. Laukien - Bruker Corporation - Chairman, CEO & President



Yes. Thank you very much, Derik, and again, complements on pulling off this virtual conference. Good morning, everybody. I'm here with Miroslava Minkova also if you have follow-on