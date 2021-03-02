Mar 02, 2021 / 04:10PM GMT
Chris Lin - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - VP of Health Care - Life Science and Diagnostic Tools
(technical difficulty)
and health care analyst. It is my pleasure to welcome Bruker. From the company, we have Gerald Herman, who is the CFO; and Miroslava Minkova, who is Head of HR -- IR, sorry about that. And then I think Gerald has a few minutes of prepared remarks, and then we will jump into the Q&A session. So with that, why don't I hand it over to Gerald?
Gerald N. Herman - Bruker Corporation - CFO, VP & Corporate Controller
Well, thanks very much, Chris, and delighted to be here. Thanks for inviting us. I just had a couple of introductory slides. I thought it would be helpful for your audience to get a little bit of information about Bruker. So I've got Miroslava driving the slides, if you can just move to the next slide.
I want to begin with just an overall introduction to Bruker, and this is the safe harbor statement, which we'll pass through. Just generally speaking, Bruker's offering significant leadership in the
Bruker Corp at Cowen Healthcare Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Mar 02, 2021 / 04:10PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...