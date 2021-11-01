Q3 2021 Bruker Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 01, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. And welcome to the Bruker Corporation Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Miroslava Minkova. Please go ahead.



Miroslava Atanassova Minkova - Bruker Corporation - Director of IR & Corporate Development



Thank you, Gary. Good afternoon. I would like to welcome everyone to Bruker's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Miroslava Minkova, Senior Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development at Bruker Corporation. Joining me on today's call are Frank Laukien, our President and CEO; and Gerald Herman, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



In addition to the earnings release we issued earlier today, during today's conference call, we'll be referencing a slide presentation. The PDF of this presentation can be downloaded from the Latest Results section on Bruker's Investor Relations website.



During today's call, we will be highlighting non-GAAP financial