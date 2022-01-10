Jan 10, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
Tycho W. Peterson - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst
All right. Good morning. Welcome to the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. I'm Tycho Peterson. It's my pleasure to introduce our next company this morning, Bruker. Just a quick reminder, if people have questions, you can submit them on the submitted questions here on the website.
And with that, let me turn it over to Frank.
Frank H. Laukien - Bruker Corporation - Chairman, CEO & President
Thank you very much, Tycho. Pleasure to be here in virtually. I presently do not see my slides. Are they up? I will jump in with Slide 3. Although right now, I do not see our owe slides, so I'm not sure whether you can see them.
We had an 8-K this morning and gave a preliminary Q4 2021 revenue range, above expectations, which is capping off a strong -- very strong growth year for us in 2021. Our Q4 2021 revenue estimate was between $665 million and $670 million, which would correspond to organic growth of roughly 8% to 9% higher than what we had previously forecasted as color of
Bruker Corp at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Jan 10, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...