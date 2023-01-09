Bruker Corp at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jan 09, 2023 / 03:30PM GMT

Rachel Marie Vatnsdal Olson - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



Perfect. Hi, everyone. This is Rachel Vatnsdal from the Life Science Tools and Diagnostics team at JPMorgan. Today, I have the Bruker team with me. This session will start off with a 20-, 25-minute presentation followed by 20 to 15 minutes of Q&A. So with that, I have Frank to kick it off with their presentation. Thank you.



Frank H. Laukien - Bruker Corporation - Chairman, CEO & President



Thank you very much, Rachel, for having us here. Thank you to all of you to braving the elements and coming here somehow this morning at this early hour. Our CFO, Gerald Herman, is here, our President of our Bruker Nano business. Mark Munch, he will also be joining Q&A and one of the. If you have any questions about IR, Senior Director, Justin Ward's in the audience, I'd like to acknowledge 2 of our Board members, Bonnie Anderson and Adelene Perkins. Thank you joining us. Good to see so many of you here.



Well, let me jump right in. This will be more of an update presentation.