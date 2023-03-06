Bruker Corp at Cowen Health Care Conference Transcript

Mar 06, 2023 / 07:10PM GMT

Max Masucci - TD Cowen, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



Well, again, welcome to TD Cowen's 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference. I'm Max Masucci, one of the life sciences and diagnostic tools analyst here. We're pleased to be joined today by Bruker, one of the 3 large cap names in our coverage and a diversified participant in several of the tools, diagnostics and other markets.



And so with us is EVP and CFO, Gerald Herman. And for anybody that has questions, feel free to send me an e-mail, and I'll check it periodically. It's great to see you. Thanks for being here.



Gerald N. Herman - Bruker Corporation - Executive VP & CFO



I'm delighted to be here in person.



Questions and Answers:

- TD Cowen, Research Division - MD & Senior Research AnalystAll right. So maybe just to kick off with a big picture question. You just wrapped up a strong year, both on the top and bottom line in an unique market environment. And for those that haven't been tracking the companies