Bruker Corp To Host Investor Day Transcript

Jun 15, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Justin Joseph Ward - Bruker Corporation - Senior Director of IR & Corporate Development



All right. Well, good morning. I would like to welcome everyone to Bruker Corporation's 2023 Investor Day. I'm Justin Ward, Senior Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Now before we begin, I would like to refer you to our safe harbor statement, which is presented here now behind me on the screen, but is also accessible on the Investor Relations portion of the Bruker website in the IR Day presentation deck.



So now I will briefly review the agenda for the day. We will begin with Dr. Frank Laukien, Bruker's President and CEO, who will discuss Bruker's strategy and key opportunities with a particular focus on proteomics and spatial biology. After Frank, we will have various business leaders to discuss some of the compelling innovations and opportunities across Bruker's Project Accelerate initiatives, including Dr. Mark Munch, the President of Bruker's Nano Group. Then Gerald Herman, Bruker's Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Bruker's financial performance, operational excellence program